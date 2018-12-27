Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 27, 2018 10:10 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 14 6 .700
Westchester 15 7 .682
Long Island 12 6 .667 1
Delaware 6 12 .333 7
Maine 5 14 .263
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 9 8 .529
Windy City 9 12 .429 2
Grand Rapids 8 12 .400
Canton 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 3 15 .167
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 10 8 .556
Erie 9 8 .529 ½
Greensboro 10 9 .526 ½
Capital City 8 8 .500 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 15 4 .789
Sioux Falls 13 7 .650
Memphis 12 7 .632 3
Iowa 7 13 .350
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 14 5 .737
Stockton 9 7 .563
Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 4
South Bay 9 11 .450
Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 12
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 11 8 .579
Rio Grande Valley 11 9 .550 ½
Salt Lake City 10 9 .526 1
Texas 8 14 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117

Greensboro 109, Maine 95

Westchester 104, Capital City 102

Raptors 122, Lakeland 111

Rio Grande Valley 101, Texas 92

Santa Cruz 107, Iowa 105

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

