All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Long Island 12 6 .667 1 Delaware 6 12 .333 7 Maine 5 14 .263 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 8 .529 — Windy City 9 12 .429 2 Grand Rapids 8 12 .400 2½ Canton 7 11 .389 2½ Wisconsin 3 15 .167 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 8 .556 — Erie 9 8 .529 ½ Greensboro 10 9 .526 ½ Capital City 8 8 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 15 4 .789 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2½ Memphis 13 7 .650 2½ Iowa 7 13 .350 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 14 5 .737 — Stockton 9 7 .563 3½ Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 4 South Bay 9 12 .429 6 Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 12 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Rio Grande Valley 11 9 .550 ½ Salt Lake City 10 9 .526 1 Texas 8 14 .364 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117

Greensboro 109, Maine 95

Advertisement

Westchester 104, Capital City 102

Raptors 122, Lakeland 111

Rio Grande Valley 101, Texas 92

Santa Cruz 107, Iowa 105

Memphis 121, South Bay 115

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.