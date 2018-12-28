|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Westchester
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Long Island
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Maine
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Windy City
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Grand Rapids
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Canton
|7
|11
|.389
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|15
|.167
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Erie
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Greensboro
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Memphis
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Iowa
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Stockton
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|South Bay
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Northern Arizona
|3
|18
|.143
|12
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Salt Lake City
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Texas
|8
|14
|.364
|4½
Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117
Greensboro 109, Maine 95
Westchester 104, Capital City 102
Raptors 122, Lakeland 111
Rio Grande Valley 101, Texas 92
Santa Cruz 107, Iowa 105
Memphis 121, South Bay 115
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
