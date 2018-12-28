All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Long Island 13 6 .684 ½ Delaware 7 12 .368 6½ Maine 5 14 .263 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 9 .500 — Windy City 10 12 .455 1 Grand Rapids 8 12 .400 2 Canton 7 11 .389 2 Wisconsin 3 16 .158 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 10 8 .556 — Greensboro 10 9 .526 ½ Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½ Capital City 8 8 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 15 5 .750 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2 Memphis 13 7 .650 2 Iowa 7 14 .333 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 15 5 .750 — Stockton 9 7 .563 4 Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 4½ South Bay 9 12 .429 6½ Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 12½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Rio Grande Valley 11 9 .550 ½ Salt Lake City 10 9 .526 1 Texas 8 14 .364 4½

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117

Greensboro 109, Maine 95

Westchester 104, Capital City 102

Raptors 122, Lakeland 111

Rio Grande Valley 101, Texas 92

Santa Cruz 107, Iowa 105

Memphis 121, South Bay 115

Friday’s Games

Delaware 115, Fort Wayne 100

Erie 132, Lakeland 120

Long Island 126, Wisconsin 120

Santa Cruz 97, Iowa 77

Windy City 104, Oklahoma City 90

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

