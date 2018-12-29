Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 29, 2018 9:31 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 14 6 .700
Westchester 15 7 .682
Raptors 14 7 .667 ½
Delaware 7 13 .350 7
Maine 6 14 .300 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 9 9 .500
Windy City 10 12 .455 1
Grand Rapids 8 12 .400 2
Canton 7 11 .389 2
Wisconsin 3 16 .158
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 11 8 .579
Greensboro 10 9 .526 1
Lakeland 10 9 .526 1
Capital City 8 9 .471 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 15 5 .750
Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2
Memphis 13 7 .650 2
Iowa 7 14 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 15 5 .750
Stockton 10 7 .588
Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5
South Bay 9 12 .429
Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 11 9 .550
Austin 11 9 .550
Rio Grande Valley 11 9 .550
Texas 8 14 .364 4

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 115, Fort Wayne 100

Erie 132, Lakeland 120

Long Island 126, Wisconsin 120

Santa Cruz 97, Iowa 77

Windy City 104, Oklahoma City 90

Salt Lake City 91, Austin 84

Stockton 118, Agua Caliente 95

Saturday’s Games

Maine 102, Raptors 89

Erie 134, Delaware 126

Long Island 131, Capital City 117

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

