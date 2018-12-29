All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 6 14 .300 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 9 .500 — Windy City 10 12 .455 1 Grand Rapids 8 12 .400 2 Canton 7 11 .389 2 Wisconsin 3 16 .158 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 8 .579 — Greensboro 10 9 .526 1 Lakeland 10 9 .526 1 Capital City 8 9 .471 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 15 5 .750 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2 Memphis 13 7 .650 2 Iowa 7 14 .333 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 15 5 .750 — Stockton 10 7 .588 3½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5 South Bay 9 12 .429 6½ Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 12½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 — Austin 11 9 .550 — Rio Grande Valley 11 9 .550 — Texas 8 14 .364 4

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 115, Fort Wayne 100

Erie 132, Lakeland 120

Long Island 126, Wisconsin 120

Santa Cruz 97, Iowa 77

Windy City 104, Oklahoma City 90

Salt Lake City 91, Austin 84

Stockton 118, Agua Caliente 95

Saturday’s Games

Maine 102, Raptors 89

Erie 134, Delaware 126

Long Island 131, Capital City 117

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

