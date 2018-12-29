|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Westchester
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Raptors
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Maine
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|10
|12
|.455
|1
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|1½
|Canton
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|17
|.150
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Greensboro
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Memphis
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Iowa
|7
|14
|.333
|9
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Stockton
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Northern Arizona
|3
|19
|.136
|13
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Austin
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Texas
|8
|14
|.364
|4
___
Delaware 115, Fort Wayne 100
Erie 132, Lakeland 120
Long Island 126, Wisconsin 120
Santa Cruz 97, Iowa 77
Windy City 104, Oklahoma City 90
Salt Lake City 91, Austin 84
Stockton 118, Agua Caliente 95
Maine 102, Raptors 89
Erie 134, Delaware 126
Long Island 131, Capital City 117
Grand Rapids 118, Wisconsin 107
Oklahoma City 106, Canton 102
South Bay 119, Northern Arizona 114
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
