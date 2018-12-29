All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 6 14 .300 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 9 .500 — Windy City 10 12 .455 1 Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1½ Canton 7 12 .368 2½ Wisconsin 3 17 .150 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 8 .579 — Greensboro 10 9 .526 1 Lakeland 10 9 .526 1 Capital City 8 9 .471 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2½ Memphis 13 7 .650 2½ Iowa 7 14 .333 9 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 15 5 .750 — Stockton 10 7 .588 3½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5 South Bay 10 12 .455 6 Northern Arizona 3 19 .136 13 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 ½ Austin 11 9 .550 ½ Texas 8 15 .348 5

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 115, Fort Wayne 100

Erie 132, Lakeland 120

Long Island 126, Wisconsin 120

Santa Cruz 97, Iowa 77

Windy City 104, Oklahoma City 90

Salt Lake City 91, Austin 84

Stockton 118, Agua Caliente 95

Saturday’s Games

Maine 102, Raptors 89

Erie 134, Delaware 126

Long Island 131, Capital City 117

Grand Rapids 118, Wisconsin 107

Oklahoma City 106, Canton 102

South Bay 119, Northern Arizona 114

Rio Grande Valley 108, Texas 79

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

