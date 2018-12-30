All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 6 14 .300 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 10 .474 — Windy City 10 12 .455 ½ Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1 Canton 7 12 .368 2 Wisconsin 3 17 .150 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 8 .579 — Greensboro 11 9 .550 ½ Lakeland 10 9 .526 1 Capital City 8 9 .471 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 14 7 .667 2 Memphis 13 8 .619 3 Iowa 7 15 .318 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 5 .762 — Stockton 11 7 .611 3½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5½ South Bay 10 12 .455 6½ Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 ½ Austin 11 9 .550 ½ Texas 8 15 .348 5

Saturday’s Games

Maine 102, Raptors 89

Erie 134, Delaware 126

Long Island 131, Capital City 117

Grand Rapids 118, Wisconsin 107

Oklahoma City 106, Canton 102

South Bay 119, Northern Arizona 114

Rio Grande Valley 108, Texas 79

Stockton 103, Memphis 94

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 110, Fort Wayne 104

Sioux Falls 129, Iowa 114

Santa Cruz 111, Northern Arizona 103

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

