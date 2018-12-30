|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Westchester
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Raptors
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Maine
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|10
|.474
|—
|Windy City
|10
|12
|.455
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|1
|Canton
|7
|12
|.368
|2
|Wisconsin
|3
|17
|.150
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Greensboro
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Sioux Falls
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Memphis
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|20
|.130
|14
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Austin
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5
___
Maine 102, Raptors 89
Erie 134, Delaware 126
Long Island 131, Capital City 117
Grand Rapids 118, Wisconsin 107
Oklahoma City 106, Canton 102
South Bay 119, Northern Arizona 114
Rio Grande Valley 108, Texas 79
Stockton 103, Memphis 94
Greensboro 110, Fort Wayne 104
Sioux Falls 129, Iowa 114
Santa Cruz 111, Northern Arizona 103
Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
