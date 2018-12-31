All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 6 14 .300 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 10 .474 — Windy City 10 12 .455 ½ Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1 Canton 7 12 .368 2 Wisconsin 3 17 .150 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 8 .579 — Greensboro 11 9 .550 ½ Lakeland 10 9 .526 1 Capital City 8 9 .471 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 14 7 .667 2 Memphis 13 8 .619 3 Iowa 7 15 .318 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 5 .762 — Stockton 11 7 .611 3½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5½ South Bay 10 12 .455 6½ Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 ½ Austin 11 9 .550 ½ Texas 8 15 .348 5

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 110, Fort Wayne 104

Sioux Falls 129, Iowa 114

Santa Cruz 111, Northern Arizona 103

Monday’s Games

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

