All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 7 14 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 10 .474 — Windy City 10 12 .455 ½ Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1 Canton 7 12 .368 2 Wisconsin 3 17 .150 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 9 .550 — Greensboro 11 9 .550 — Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½ Capital City 8 9 .471 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 14 8 .636 2½ Memphis 13 8 .619 3 Iowa 7 15 .318 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 5 .762 — Stockton 11 7 .611 3½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 5½ South Bay 10 12 .455 6½ Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Austin 12 9 .571 — Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 ½ Texas 8 15 .348 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 110, Fort Wayne 104

Sioux Falls 129, Iowa 114

Santa Cruz 111, Northern Arizona 103

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Maine 131, Erie 122

Austin 111, Sioux Falls 105

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.