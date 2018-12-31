Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 31, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 14 6 .700
Westchester 15 7 .682
Raptors 14 7 .667 ½
Delaware 7 13 .350 7
Maine 7 14 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 9 10 .474
Windy City 10 12 .455 ½
Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1
Canton 7 12 .368 2
Wisconsin 3 17 .150
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 11 9 .550
Greensboro 11 9 .550
Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½
Capital City 8 9 .471
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 16 5 .762
Sioux Falls 14 8 .636
Memphis 13 8 .619 3
Iowa 7 15 .318
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 5 .762
Stockton 11 7 .611
Agua Caliente 9 9 .500
South Bay 10 12 .455
Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571
Austin 12 9 .571
Salt Lake City 11 9 .550 ½
Texas 8 15 .348 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 110, Fort Wayne 104

Sioux Falls 129, Iowa 114

Santa Cruz 111, Northern Arizona 103

Monday’s Games

Maine 131, Erie 122

Austin 111, Sioux Falls 105

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

