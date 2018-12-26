Listen Live Sports

NBA has most-watched Christmas slate of games since 2011

December 26, 2018 7:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA had its most-watched Christmas schedule since 2011, with 10.2 million viewers tuning in for the Lakers’ victory over Golden State.

ESPN says Wednesday that the audience for that game, the first matching the defending champion Warriors and LeBron James since he moved to Los Angeles, was its fifth-largest for one on Christmas.

The 2011-12 season began on Christmas after the lockout.

The five games Tuesday averaged 5.8 million viewers, an increase of 14 percent from last year.

