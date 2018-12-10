Listen Live Sports

NBA League Pass begins quarter-by-quarter pricing plan

December 10, 2018 8:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarter-by-quarter pricing has launched on NBA League Pass, allowing fans to purchase games at reduced costs after each period.

Single games are $6.99, and that price drops to $4.99 after the first quarter, $2.99 after the first half and $1.99 at the end of the third quarter.

The pricing options were announced Monday by the NBA and Turner Sports and went into effect with that night’s games. Plans to enable fans to purchase 10 minutes of real-time game access will be announced at a later date.

