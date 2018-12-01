Listen Live Sports

NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale

December 1, 2018 3:40 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to set a program single-season TD record and help North Carolina State beat East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday.

N.C. State scored on its first four possessions to lead 24-0 by early in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Wolfpack (9-3) finished with 655 yards. Gallaspy took care of the ground work and hit 19 total touchdowns this season, while Ryan Finley threw for 409 yards and three scores to lead a passing attack that included a big day for Jakobi Meyers with 13 catches for 163 yards and a TD.

The Pirates (3-9) managed 104 yards and avoided their first shutout since October 1997 by calling timeout with 3 seconds left to get Jake Verity’s 46-yard field goal to end the game.

The game was scheduled to replace cancelled September dates for both teams due to Hurricane Florence.

THE TAKEAWAY

ECU: The Pirates took the field roughly 48 hours after the firing of coach Scottie Montgomery. Defensive coordinator David Blackwell was the interim coach, and his already-difficult task was made tougher by the fact starting quarterback Holton Ahlers was out due to injury for this one. The Pirates also lost No. 2 quarterback Reid Herring (Saturday’s starter) when he was hurt on a third-quarter sack. All in all, it was a debacle of an afternoon to finish a rough season.

N.C. State: No drama, just an easy stat-padding (and record-setting) win against an overmatched opponent. The list included Gallapsy’s TD mark, Meyers setting a new season receptions record and Christopher Dunn setting a season record for made field goals. Heck, even graduate center Garrett Bradbury got in on the fun with a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. It all added up to N.C. State reaching nine wins for the second straight season.

UP NEXT

ECU: The Pirates’ offseason to-do list includes finding a new coach as well as getting around to hiring a new athletic director after leaving that position vacant since the spring. And oh yes, they open next season right back here on the same field in Raleigh.

N.C. State: A bowl game awaits.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

