NC State’s Kitchings, McDonald to fill co-coordinator roles

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has named assistants Des Kitchings and George McDonald as co-offensive coordinators.

The school announced the news in a release Friday. That came a day after coordinator Eli Drinkwitz left to become the head coach at Appalachian State.

Coach Dave Doeren says Kitchings and McDonald will provide “great continuity for our players and recruits” by taking over the offense from within the staff.

Kitchings joined the staff in 2012 under former coach Tom O’Brien and has coached running backs throughout his tenure. He will continue to do so. McDonald is finishing his fourth season with the program. He will continue to coach receivers.

The nine-win Wolfpack will face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

