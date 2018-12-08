NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 1

Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27

Colgate 23, James Madison 20

Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10

North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10

South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6

Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23

Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21

UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 7

Maine 23, Weber State 18

Saturday, Dec. 8

North Dakota State 35, Colgate 0

South Dakota State 27, Kennesaw State 17

Eastern Washington 34, UC Davis 29

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15

Maine (10-3) vs. Eastern Washington (11-2), TBA

North Dakota State (13-0) vs. South Dakota State (10-2), TBA

Championship Saturday, Jan. 5 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

