NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

December 7, 2018 11:43 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 1

Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27

Colgate 23, James Madison 20

Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10

North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10

South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6

Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23

Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21

UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 7

Maine 23, Weber State 18

Saturday, Dec. 8

Colgate (10-1) at North Dakota State (12-0), Noon

South Dakota State (9-2) at Kennesaw State (11-1), 2 p.m.

UC Davis (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-2), 4 p.m.

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15

Maine (10-3) vs. UC Davis-E. Washington winner, TBA

Colgate-North Dakota St. winner vs. South Dakota St.-Kennesaw St. winner, TBA TBD

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 5
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

