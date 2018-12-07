NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Duquesne 31, Towson 10
Wofford 19, Elon 7
Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
James Madison 20, Delaware 6
Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27
Colgate 23, James Madison 20
Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10
North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10
South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6
Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23
Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21
UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 7
Maine 23, Weber State 18
Colgate (10-1) at North Dakota State (12-0), Noon
South Dakota State (9-2) at Kennesaw State (11-1), 2 p.m.
UC Davis (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-2), 4 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15
Maine (10-3) vs. UC Davis-E. Washington winner, TBA
Colgate-North Dakota St. winner vs. South Dakota St.-Kennesaw St. winner, TBA TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 5
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
