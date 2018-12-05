Listen Live Sports

NCAA announced sanctions for Oregon infractions

December 5, 2018 1:26 pm
 
The NCAA has imposed two years of probation on Oregon after finding it violated rules related to the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the track and field program.

The NCAA’s decision issued Wednesday said women’s coach Kelly Graves failed to “monitor and promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.” The infraction stemmed from an assistant strength coach’s participation in on-court activities during and after practices, which caused the team to exceed the number of allowable coaches. Graves must serve a two-game suspension this season.

The NCAA found men’s coach Dana Altman failed to properly monitor his director of basketball operations, who took part in or observed at least 64 individual voluntary workouts in violation of NCAA rules.

The decision also said an adjunct instructor changed a grade for a track and field athlete, allowing the athlete to remain eligible.

Additionally, the decision said the football program improperly used an electronic reader board in the team’s facilities for recruiting purposes. The team immediately stopped after being told it may be out of compliance.

___

