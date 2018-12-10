NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Niagara 71, New Hampshire 67

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Towson at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bryant, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

South Florida at Charlotte, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

LSU at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Duquesne 80, Longwood 71

Virginia 57, VCU 49

Saint Louis 65, Oregon St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Louisville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Virginia Tech 81, SC State 44

Virginia 57, VCU 49

Georgia Tech 73, Florida A&M 40

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Lipscomb 107, Navy 81

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Texas 72, Purdue 68

Iowa St. 101, Southern U. 65

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

St. John’s 89, Princeton 74

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Montana St. 95, Washington St. 90

Wednesday’s Games

Portland St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Duquesne 80, Longwood 71

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Maryland 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

Texas 72, Purdue 68

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Sunday, Dec. 9

San Diego 82, CS Northridge 68

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

