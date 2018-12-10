NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Niagara 71, New Hampshire 67
Mass.-Lowell at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Towson at UMBC, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bryant, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
South Florida at Charlotte, ppd.
Georgia Southern at UCF, 7 p.m.
UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
LSU at Houston, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Duquesne 80, Longwood 71
Virginia 57, VCU 49
Saint Louis 65, Oregon St. 61
NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.
UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Virginia Tech 81, SC State 44
Virginia 57, VCU 49
Georgia Tech 73, Florida A&M 40
Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Lipscomb 107, Navy 81
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Texas 72, Purdue 68
Iowa St. 101, Southern U. 65
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
St. John’s 89, Princeton 74
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Montana St. 95, Washington St. 90
Portland St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Duquesne 80, Longwood 71
Charleston Southern at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Texas 72, Purdue 68
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
San Diego 82, CS Northridge 68
Long Beach St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
