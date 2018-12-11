Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 11, 2018 3:01 am
 
2 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Towson at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bryant, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

LSU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Louisville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Fordham, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Maryland 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

