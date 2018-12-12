NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Mass.-Lowell 69
Yale 71, Albany (NY) 63
Towson 80, UMBC 76, 2OT
LIU Brooklyn at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bryant, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
UCF 95, Georgia Southern 88
UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
LSU at Houston, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
NJIT 53, Fordham 50
UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Liberty 79, SC State 55
NJIT 53, Fordham 50
Minnesota 80, North Florida 71
Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
North Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Penn 78, Villanova 75
Chicago St. at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at DePaul, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Portland St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Furman 77, Charleston Southern 69
VMI at Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Maryland 94, Loyola (Md.) 71
Minnesota 80, North Florida 71
Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.