NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Mass.-Lowell 69

Yale 71, Albany (NY) 63

Towson 80, UMBC 76, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bryant, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 95, Georgia Southern 88

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

LSU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT 53, Fordham 50

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Howard at George Washington, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Louisville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Liberty 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 79, SC State 55

NJIT 53, Fordham 50

Minnesota 80, North Florida 71

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn 78, Villanova 75

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Furman 77, Charleston Southern 69

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 94, Loyola (Md.) 71

Minnesota 80, North Florida 71

Thursday’s Games

Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

