The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Basketball

December 13, 2018 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79

Hartford 91, Bryant 74

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Temple 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 65, UMass 63

Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65

Houston 82, LSU 76

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Wichita St., 5:30 p.m.

Manhattan at UConn, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 65, UMass 63

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Howard at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Boston College 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68

Boston College 82, Columbia 73

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Washington, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bethune-Cookman, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

BYU 85, Portland St. 66

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian 103, VMI 70

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SC State at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wofford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Rice, 3 p.m.

Denver at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at California, 10 p.m.

