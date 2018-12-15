NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Temple 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Wichita St., 5:30 p.m.

Manhattan at UConn, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

Friday’s Games

George Washington 70, Howard 64

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Boston College 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Louisville 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Washington, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Liberty 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bethune-Cookman, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Friday’s Games

DePaul 90, Ill.-Chicago 70

Creighton 86, Green Bay 65

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SC State at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Rice, 3 p.m.

Denver at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at California, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

