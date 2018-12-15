NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Wichita St., 5:30 p.m.
Manhattan at UConn, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.
Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
George Washington 70, Howard 64
Coll. of Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.
Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Old Dominion at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.
Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Kent St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Washington, 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
North Alabama at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bethune-Cookman, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Drake, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Texas, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
DePaul 90, Ill.-Chicago 70
Creighton 86, Green Bay 65
SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m.
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Pepperdine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.
E. Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.
SC State at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at High Point, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Bucknell at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.
NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
UC Santa Barbara at Rice, 3 p.m.
Denver at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at California, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
