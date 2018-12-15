Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 15, 2018 12:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Advertisement

Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Temple 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Wichita St., 5:30 p.m.

Manhattan at UConn, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Friday’s Games

George Washington 70, Howard 64

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Boston College 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Washington, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bethune-Cookman, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Friday’s Games

DePaul 90, Ill.-Chicago 70

Creighton 86, Green Bay 65

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SC State at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Florida, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Indiana 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Illinois 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Butler at Indiana, 3:45 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Rice, 3 p.m.

Denver at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at California, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley