NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48
Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52
Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
SMU 81, Georgetown 73
Tennessee 102, Memphis 92
South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69
Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT
Wichita St. 63, Southern Miss. 60
UConn 61, Manhattan 46
Mississippi St. 70, Cincinnati 59
Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.
Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.
South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79
Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52
Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT
Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62
Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80
Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
NC State 89, Penn St. 78
Clemson 74, Radford 66
Louisville 83, Kent St. 70
Virginia Tech 73, Washington 61
North Carolina 103, Gonzaga 90
Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68
UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48
North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61
Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71
NJIT 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 80
Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Kansas 74, Villanova 71
Iowa St. 77, Drake 68
Texas 98, Grand Canyon 60
Texas Tech 82, Abilene Christian 48
Kansas St. 71, Georgia St. 59
Oklahoma 81, Southern Cal 70
Baylor 58, Arizona 49
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
SMU 81, Georgetown 73
Kansas 74, Villanova 71
Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66
Indiana 71, Butler 68
Xavier 95, E. Kentucky 77
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT
Nebraska-Omaha 89, Idaho 80
Stanford 78, E. Washington 62
Utah Valley 75, Weber St. 63
San Diego 85, N. Colorado 65
San Jose St. 79, N. Arizona 74
Loyola Marymount 85, Portland St. 58
N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Clemson 74, Radford 66
SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84
North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61
High Point 86, W. Carolina 59
Wofford 92, UNC-Asheville 49
Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71
Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80
NC State 89, Penn St. 78
Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66
Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62
Illinois 73, ETSU 55
Indiana 71, Butler 68
Iowa 77, N. Iowa 54
Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT
UC Irvine 86, Denver 52
California 67, Cal Poly 66
UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
