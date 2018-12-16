NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48

Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Advertisement

Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Tennessee 102, Memphis 92

South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

Wichita St. 63, Southern Miss. 60

UConn 61, Manhattan 46

Mississippi St. 70, Cincinnati 59

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79

Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Boston College 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Clemson 74, Radford 66

Louisville 83, Kent St. 70

Virginia Tech 73, Washington 61

North Carolina 103, Gonzaga 90

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68

UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71

NJIT 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 80

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Iowa St. 77, Drake 68

Texas 98, Grand Canyon 60

Texas Tech 82, Abilene Christian 48

Kansas St. 71, Georgia St. 59

Oklahoma 81, Southern Cal 70

Baylor 58, Arizona 49

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Xavier 95, E. Kentucky 77

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT

Nebraska-Omaha 89, Idaho 80

Stanford 78, E. Washington 62

Utah Valley 75, Weber St. 63

San Diego 85, N. Colorado 65

San Jose St. 79, N. Arizona 74

Loyola Marymount 85, Portland St. 58

Monday, Dec. 17

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 74, Radford 66

SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

High Point 86, W. Carolina 59

Wofford 92, UNC-Asheville 49

Monday, Dec. 17

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800 Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62

Illinois 73, ETSU 55

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Iowa 77, N. Iowa 54

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT

UC Irvine 86, Denver 52

California 67, Cal Poly 66

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.