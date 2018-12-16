Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 16, 2018 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48

Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Tennessee 102, Memphis 92

South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

Wichita St. 63, Southern Miss. 60

UConn 61, Manhattan 46

Mississippi St. 70, Cincinnati 59

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79

Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Howard at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Boston College 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Clemson 74, Radford 66

Louisville 83, Kent St. 70

Virginia Tech 73, Washington 61

North Carolina 103, Gonzaga 90

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68

UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71

NJIT 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 80

Sunday’s Games

Stetson at UCF, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Iowa St. 77, Drake 68

Texas 98, Grand Canyon 60

Texas Tech 82, Abilene Christian 48

Kansas St. 71, Georgia St. 59

Oklahoma 81, Southern Cal 70

Baylor 58, Arizona 49

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Xavier 95, E. Kentucky 77

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT

Nebraska-Omaha 89, Idaho 80

Stanford 78, E. Washington 62

Utah Valley 75, Weber St. 63

San Diego 85, N. Colorado 65

San Jose St. 79, N. Arizona 74

Loyola Marymount 85, Portland St. 58

Monday, Dec. 17

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 74, Radford 66

SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

High Point 86, W. Carolina 59

Wofford 92, UNC-Asheville 49

Monday, Dec. 17

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800
Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62

Illinois 73, ETSU 55

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Iowa 77, N. Iowa 54

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT

UC Irvine 86, Denver 52

California 67, Cal Poly 66

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

