NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne 72, Maine 46

Stony Brook 74, Delaware 68

Vermont 75, Northeastern 70

Hartford 87, Oakland 82

Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

UCF 90, Stetson 65

Houston 68, Saint Louis 64

Tulsa 72, Dayton 67

Monday, Dec. 17

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Davidson 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70

Fordham 74, Howard 67

Monday, Dec. 17

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Wednesday, Dec. 19

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 77, Fairfield 67

Monday, Dec. 17

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

TCU 90, Indiana St. 70

Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56

Tuesday, Dec. 18

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Providence 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Sunday’s Games

Providence 87, CCSU 63

St. John’s 73, Wagner 58

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday, Dec. 17

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday, Dec. 17

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800 Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 104, Green Bay 83

Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56

Monday, Dec. 17

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UTEP 68, UC Riverside 56

San Francisco 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 77

Hawaii 76, MVSU 51

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

