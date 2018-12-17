NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Duquesne 72, Maine 46
Stony Brook 74, Delaware 68
Vermont 75, Northeastern 70
Hartford 87, Oakland 82
Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53
Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
UCF 90, Stetson 65
Houston 68, Saint Louis 64
Tulsa 72, Dayton 67
Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.
South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Duquesne 72, Maine 46
Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70
Fordham 74, Howard 67
Houston 68, Saint Louis 64
Tulsa 72, Dayton 67
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Boston College 77, Fairfield 67
Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
UCF 90, Stetson 65
Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53
UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70
TCU 90, Indiana St. 70
Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56
South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Providence 87, CCSU 63
St. John’s 73, Wagner 58
Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Michigan St. 104, Green Bay 83
Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
UTEP 68, UC Riverside 56
San Francisco 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
Pacific 79, CS Northridge 77
Hawaii 76, MVSU 51
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
