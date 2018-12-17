Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 17, 2018 10:10 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Duquesne 72, Maine 46

Stony Brook 74, Delaware 68

Vermont 75, Northeastern 70

Hartford 87, Oakland 82

Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

UCF 90, Stetson 65

Houston 68, Saint Louis 64

Tulsa 72, Dayton 67

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Duquesne 72, Maine 46

Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70

Fordham 74, Howard 67

Houston 68, Saint Louis 64

Tulsa 72, Dayton 67

Monday’s Games

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Boston College 77, Fairfield 67

Monday’s Games

Davidson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

UCF 90, Stetson 65

Florida Gulf Coast 76, UMBC 53

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Rhode Island 83, West Virginia 70

TCU 90, Indiana St. 70

Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Providence 87, CCSU 63

St. John’s 73, Wagner 58

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800
Northwestern 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

Michigan St. 104, Green Bay 83

Nebraska 79, Oklahoma St. 56

Monday’s Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday, Dec. 16

UTEP 68, UC Riverside 56

San Francisco 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 77

Hawaii 76, MVSU 51

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

