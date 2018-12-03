NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Fordham at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Arizona 76, UConn 72
SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67
Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT
East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47
N. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Houston, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Maine, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at UMass, 7 p.m.
Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.
VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Niagara at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Troy at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Miami at Penn, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56
Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
N. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Kansas, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Florida, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.
Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Campbell at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Auburn, 8 p.m.
High Point at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nebraska
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Purdue
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Nebraska 75, Illinois 60
Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 59
Iowa at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73
Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63
UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.