NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Monday’s Games

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Providence 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Tuesday’s Games

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

Tuesday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

