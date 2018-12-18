Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 18, 2018 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at UConn, 7 p.m.

South Florida at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Monday’s Games

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton at Duke, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Elon at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Tuesday’s Games

Montana St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Radford 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 2 .800
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

Tuesday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

