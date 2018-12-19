NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43

Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56

Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at LIU Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 South Florida 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 97, Drexel 65

South Florida 82, FIU 73

Charlotte 55, East Carolina 49

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Tulane, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Clemson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 101, Princeton 50

Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51

Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56

Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74

Elon 76, Kennesaw St. 67

Alabama 84, Liberty 75

Jacksonville St. 64, North Alabama 50

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Alabama St., 12 p.m.

North Alabama at VMI, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 89, South Dakota 53

Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Oregon at Baylor, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Providence 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 83, Appalachian St. 73

Missouri 71, Xavier 56

Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43

Butler 76, Presbyterian 67

Marquette 92, North Dakota 66

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Denver 76, Montana St. 64

S. Dakota St. 74, E. Washington 64

Wednesday’s Games

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Radford 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74

The Citadel 82, Campbell 76

Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51

UNC-Greensboro 65, Radford 58

Butler 76, Presbyterian 67

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Iowa 0 2 .000 9 2 .818 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 75, Youngstown St. 56

Iowa 78, W. Carolina 60

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.