The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 19, 2018 3:01 am
 
4 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43

Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56

Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at LIU Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
South Florida 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 97, Drexel 65

South Florida 82, FIU 73

Charlotte 55, East Carolina 49

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Tulane, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
NC State 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Clemson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 101, Princeton 50

Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51

Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56

Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74

Elon 76, Kennesaw St. 67

Alabama 84, Liberty 75

Jacksonville St. 64, North Alabama 50

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Alabama St., 12 p.m.

North Alabama at VMI, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 89, South Dakota 53

Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Oregon at Baylor, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 83, Appalachian St. 73

Missouri 71, Xavier 56

Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43

Butler 76, Presbyterian 67

Marquette 92, North Dakota 66

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Denver 76, Montana St. 64

S. Dakota St. 74, E. Washington 64

Wednesday’s Games

Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Radford 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74

The Citadel 82, Campbell 76

Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51

UNC-Greensboro 65, Radford 58

Butler 76, Presbyterian 67

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Indiana 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 9 2 .818
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 75, Youngstown St. 56

Iowa 78, W. Carolina 60

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 74, Cal Poly 61

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

