NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43
Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56
Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT
Marist at New Hampshire, 11 a.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at LIU Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
UConn 97, Drexel 65
South Florida 82, FIU 73
Charlotte 55, East Carolina 49
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
UCLA at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Towson at Tulane, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Duke 101, Princeton 50
Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51
Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56
Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59
Houston Baptist at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Virginia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Auburn at NC State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Louisville, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74
Elon 76, Kennesaw St. 67
Alabama 84, Liberty 75
Jacksonville St. 64, North Alabama 50
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama St., 12 p.m.
North Alabama at VMI, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Kansas 89, South Dakota 53
Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58
Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70
Southern Miss. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Oregon at Baylor, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Georgetown 83, Appalachian St. 73
Missouri 71, Xavier 56
Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43
Butler 76, Presbyterian 67
Marquette 92, North Dakota 66
Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70
Sacred Heart at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Denver 76, Montana St. 64
S. Dakota St. 74, E. Washington 64
Montana at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Stetson 80, UNC-Asheville 74
The Citadel 82, Campbell 76
Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51
UNC-Greensboro 65, Radford 58
Butler 76, Presbyterian 67
Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.
Austin Peay at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.
Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Ohio St. 75, Youngstown St. 56
Iowa 78, W. Carolina 60
Penn St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
CS Bakersfield 74, Cal Poly 61
UC Irvine at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
