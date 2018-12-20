NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist 58, New Hampshire 49

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 64

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at LIU Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 South Florida 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 99, UALR 89

Wichita St. 84, Oral Roberts 63

Cincinnati 93, UCLA 64

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Tulane, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Temple at Drexel, 1 p.m.

SC State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Cornell at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Fordham 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton 85, W. Michigan 72

Penn St. 73, Duquesne 67

Old Dominion 63, Richmond 54

Saint Louis 74, NC Central 65

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at High Point, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bucknell, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 NC State 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Clemson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Miami 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 80, Houston Baptist 73

Florida St. 95, North Florida 81

Virginia 69, South Carolina 52

Virginia Tech 82, NC A&T 60

NC State 78, Auburn 71

Georgia Tech 69, Arkansas 65

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 2 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. 95, North Florida 81

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Alabama St., 12 p.m.

North Alabama at VMI, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 55, Southern Miss. 51

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Oregon at Baylor, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 DePaul 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Providence 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 90, Sacred Heart 76

St. John’s 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

DePaul 81, Incarnate Word 71

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UALR at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Montana 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 61, Montana 42

Utah Valley 88, Idaho St. 77

San Francisco 76, N. Arizona 60

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Rider, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Montana at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Radford 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Richmond at High Point, 2:30 p.m.

Winthrop at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Indiana 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Iowa 0 2 .000 9 2 .818 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 73, Duquesne 67

Indiana 86, Cent. Arkansas 53

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Savannah St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 52, E. Michigan 48

Nebraska-Omaha 85, UC Santa Barbara 74

New Mexico St. 92, CS Northridge 57

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at CS Northridge, 2 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Colorado St. at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Arizona, 7 p.m.

