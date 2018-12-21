NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Albany (NY) 77, Manhattan 67
Binghamton at LIU Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Maine, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Houston 60, Utah St. 50
Towson at Tulane, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Temple at Drexel, 1 p.m.
SC State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Cornell at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Fordham 75, James Madison 48
St. Bonaventure at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.
Richmond at High Point, 2:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bucknell, 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Pittsburgh 99, New Orleans 57
Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74
Duke 69, Texas Tech 58
Robert Morris at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.
FAU at Miami, 2 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.
Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74
Liberty at Alabama St., 12 p.m.
North Alabama at VMI, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Duke 69, Texas Tech 58
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Oregon at Baylor, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Charlotte at TCU, 12:30 a.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Texas, 9 p.m.
UALR at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
CS Bakersfield 76, Portland St. 71
Sacramento St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Delaware St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Rider, 4:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Montana at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Winthrop 88, Md.-Eastern Shore 74
Austin Peay at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.
Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Richmond at High Point, 2:30 p.m.
Winthrop at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Purdue 95, Ohio 67
Oakland at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Savannah St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Air Force at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Long Beach St. 67, Pepperdine 66
UC Irvine at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at CS Northridge, 2 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Colorado St. at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.