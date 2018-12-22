Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 22, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 68, LIU Brooklyn 67

Mass.-Lowell 97, Loyola (Md.) 79

Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Towson 73, Tulane 55

South Florida 83, Alcorn St. 44

UCF 77, Illinois St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Alabama A&M, 12 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Temple at Drexel, 1 p.m.

SC State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Cornell at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 64, St. Bonaventure 59

UMass 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 84

George Mason 84, Navy 63

La Salle 80, Alabama A&M 57

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Towson at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bucknell, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
NC State 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Miami 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 73, Robert Morris 59

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 2 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 73, Alabama St. 55

VMI 89, North Alabama 68

Longwood 77, Stetson 63

Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Austin Peay, 2:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 73

Baylor 57, Oregon 47

Iowa St. 101, E. Illinois 53

Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT

Providence 71, Texas 65

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at TCU, 12:30 a.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Friday’s Games

Butler 71, UC Irvine 54

Xavier 69, Detroit 55

Marquette 103, Buffalo 85

Providence 71, Texas 65

Saturday’s Games

UALR at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Montana 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 57, Sacramento St. 41

Utah 76, N. Arizona 62

Santa Clara 77, Idaho 56

Southern Cal 91, S. Utah 49

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Rider, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Montana at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay 88, Campbell 75

Radford 80, Georgia Southern 68

Longwood 77, Stetson 63

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Campbell, 12 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Winthrop at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Indiana 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 2 .000 9 2 .818
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 99, Oakland 69

Minnesota 86, NC A&T 67

Alabama 73, Penn St. 64

Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Savannah St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Air Force at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Butler 71, UC Irvine 54

Texas-Arlington 75, Cal Poly 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

CS Northridge at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Colorado St. at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Arizona, 7 p.m.

