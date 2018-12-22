NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Binghamton 68, LIU Brooklyn 67
Mass.-Lowell 97, Loyola (Md.) 79
Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Maine, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Towson 73, Tulane 55
South Florida 83, Alcorn St. 44
UCF 77, Illinois St. 56
Tulane at Alabama A&M, 12 p.m.
UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Temple at Drexel, 1 p.m.
SC State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Cornell at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Northeastern 64, St. Bonaventure 59
UMass 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 84
George Mason 84, Navy 63
La Salle 80, Alabama A&M 57
E. Kentucky at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.
High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
Towson at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bucknell, 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Louisville 73, Robert Morris 59
Wake Forest at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.
FAU at Miami, 2 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.
Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Liberty 73, Alabama St. 55
VMI 89, North Alabama 68
Longwood 77, Stetson 63
Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66
Liberty at Austin Peay, 2:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Oklahoma St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 73
Baylor 57, Oregon 47
Iowa St. 101, E. Illinois 53
Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT
Providence 71, Texas 65
Jacksonville St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Charlotte at TCU, 12:30 a.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Butler 71, UC Irvine 54
Xavier 69, Detroit 55
Marquette 103, Buffalo 85
Providence 71, Texas 65
UALR at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Washington 57, Sacramento St. 41
Utah 76, N. Arizona 62
Santa Clara 77, Idaho 56
Southern Cal 91, S. Utah 49
Delaware St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Rider, 4:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Montana at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Austin Peay 88, Campbell 75
Radford 80, Georgia Southern 68
Longwood 77, Stetson 63
Alabama St. at Campbell, 12 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.
Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.
High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
Winthrop at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Michigan St. 99, Oakland 69
Minnesota 86, NC A&T 67
Alabama 73, Penn St. 64
Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Savannah St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Ohio St., 3 p.m.
Air Force at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Butler 71, UC Irvine 54
Texas-Arlington 75, Cal Poly 70, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
CS Northridge at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Colorado St. at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.