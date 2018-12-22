NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Maine 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 68, LIU Brooklyn 67

Mass.-Lowell 97, Loyola (Md.) 79

Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Temple 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulsa 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Towson 73, Tulane 55

South Florida 83, Alcorn St. 44

UCF 77, Illinois St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Alabama A&M, 12 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Temple at Drexel, 1 p.m.

SC State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Cornell at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Davidson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 64, St. Bonaventure 59

UMass 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 84

George Mason 84, Navy 63

La Salle 80, Alabama A&M 57

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Towson at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bucknell, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 NC State 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Boston College 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Miami 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 73, Robert Morris 59

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 2 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Liberty 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 73, Alabama St. 55

VMI 89, North Alabama 68

Longwood 77, Stetson 63

Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Austin Peay, 2:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 73

Baylor 57, Oregon 47

Iowa St. 101, E. Illinois 53

Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT

Providence 71, Texas 65

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at TCU, 12:30 a.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 DePaul 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Friday’s Games

Butler 71, UC Irvine 54

Xavier 69, Detroit 55

Marquette 103, Buffalo 85

Providence 71, Texas 65

Saturday’s Games

UALR at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at DePaul, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Montana 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 57, Sacramento St. 41

Utah 76, N. Arizona 62

Santa Clara 77, Idaho 56

Southern Cal 91, S. Utah 49

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Rider, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Montana at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 High Point 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay 88, Campbell 75

Radford 80, Georgia Southern 68

Longwood 77, Stetson 63

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Campbell, 12 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC State, 12 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 2 p.m.

High Point at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Winthrop at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Indiana 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 2 .000 9 2 .818 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 99, Oakland 69

Minnesota 86, NC A&T 67

Alabama 73, Penn St. 64

Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Savannah St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Air Force at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Butler 71, UC Irvine 54

Texas-Arlington 75, Cal Poly 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

CS Northridge at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Colorado St. at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Arizona, 7 p.m.

