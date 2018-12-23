NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57

CCSU 93, Maine 90, 2OT

Wagner 77, Hartford 68

Advertisement

Stony Brook 76, Quinnipiac 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59

Villanova 81, UConn 58

Temple 82, Drexel 64

Cincinnati 77, SC State 56

Memphis 99, Tennessee St. 41

VCU 70, Wichita St. 54

SMU 81, Cornell 53

Tulsa 69, Oral Roberts 59

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 85, E. Kentucky 84, OT

Harvard 75, George Washington 61

Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69

Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59

Richmond 74, High Point 59

La Salle 57, Towson 51

VCU 70, Wichita St. 54

Saint Joseph’s 45, Loyola of Chicago 42

Bucknell 84, Rhode Island 82

Monday, Dec. 24

Rhode Island at Charlotte, 12:30 a.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 NC State 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64

Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Miami 75, FAU 55

Clemson 78, South Carolina 68

Syracuse 82, Arkansas St. 52

Virginia 72, William & Mary 40

Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59

Boston College 65, DePaul 62

Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 75, Liberty 66

Florida 77, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 TCU 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72

Kansas St. 69, Vanderbilt 58

Arizona St. 80, Kansas 76

Sunday’s Games

TCU 82, Charlotte 57

Bucknell at TCU, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT

Villanova 81, UConn 58

Boston College 65, DePaul 62

Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74

St. John’s 104, Sacred Heart 82

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 83, Delaware St. 69

Rider 74, N. Colorado 67

UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65

Montana 85, S. Dakota St. 74

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69

Richmond 74, High Point 59

Winthrop 79, S. Illinois 71

Hampton 89, Howard 82

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53

Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64

Rutgers 68, Columbia 65, OT

Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Ohio St. 80, UCLA 66

Michigan 71, Air Force 50

Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74

Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64

Missouri 79, Illinois 63

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

CS Northridge 85, SIU-Edwardsville 79

UC Riverside 60, Loyola Marymount 53

Long Beach St. 64, Colorado St. 61

UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65

UNLV 73, Hawaii 59

Arizona 70, UC Davis 68

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Rider, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.