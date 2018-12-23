NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57
CCSU 93, Maine 90, 2OT
Wagner 77, Hartford 68
Stony Brook 76, Quinnipiac 73
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59
Villanova 81, UConn 58
Temple 82, Drexel 64
Cincinnati 77, SC State 56
Memphis 99, Tennessee St. 41
VCU 70, Wichita St. 54
SMU 81, Cornell 53
Tulsa 69, Oral Roberts 59
Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Duquesne 85, E. Kentucky 84, OT
Harvard 75, George Washington 61
Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69
Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59
Richmond 74, High Point 59
La Salle 57, Towson 51
VCU 70, Wichita St. 54
Saint Joseph’s 45, Loyola of Chicago 42
Bucknell 84, Rhode Island 82
Rhode Island at Charlotte, 12:30 a.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64
Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59
NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71
Miami 75, FAU 55
Clemson 78, South Carolina 68
Syracuse 82, Arkansas St. 52
Virginia 72, William & Mary 40
Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59
Boston College 65, DePaul 62
Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Austin Peay 75, Liberty 66
Florida 77, Florida Gulf Coast 56
Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72
Kansas St. 69, Vanderbilt 58
Arizona St. 80, Kansas 76
TCU 82, Charlotte 57
Bucknell at TCU, 10 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT
Villanova 81, UConn 58
Boston College 65, DePaul 62
Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74
St. John’s 104, Sacred Heart 82
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Weber St. 83, Delaware St. 69
Rider 74, N. Colorado 67
UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65
Montana 85, S. Dakota St. 74
SIU-Edwardsville at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69
NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71
Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69
Richmond 74, High Point 59
Winthrop 79, S. Illinois 71
Hampton 89, Howard 82
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53
Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64
Rutgers 68, Columbia 65, OT
Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Ohio St. 80, UCLA 66
Michigan 71, Air Force 50
Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74
Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64
Missouri 79, Illinois 63
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
CS Northridge 85, SIU-Edwardsville 79
UC Riverside 60, Loyola Marymount 53
Long Beach St. 64, Colorado St. 61
UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65
UNLV 73, Hawaii 59
Arizona 70, UC Davis 68
CS Northridge at Rider, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Hawaii, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.