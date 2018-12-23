Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 23, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield 63, New Hampshire 57

CCSU 93, Maine 90, 2OT

Wagner 77, Hartford 68

Advertisement

Stony Brook 76, Quinnipiac 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59

Villanova 81, UConn 58

Temple 82, Drexel 64

Cincinnati 77, SC State 56

Memphis 99, Tennessee St. 41

VCU 70, Wichita St. 54

SMU 81, Cornell 53

Tulsa 69, Oral Roberts 59

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 85, E. Kentucky 84, OT

Harvard 75, George Washington 61

Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69

Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59

Richmond 74, High Point 59

La Salle 57, Towson 51

VCU 70, Wichita St. 54

Saint Joseph’s 45, Loyola of Chicago 42

Bucknell 84, Rhode Island 82

Monday, Dec. 24

Rhode Island at Charlotte, 12:30 a.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
NC State 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64

Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 59

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Miami 75, FAU 55

Clemson 78, South Carolina 68

Syracuse 82, Arkansas St. 52

Virginia 72, William & Mary 40

Florida St. 81, Saint Louis 59

Boston College 65, DePaul 62

Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 75, Liberty 66

Florida 77, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
TCU 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 74, Jacksonville St. 72

Kansas St. 69, Vanderbilt 58

Arizona St. 80, Kansas 76

Sunday’s Games

TCU 82, Charlotte 57

Bucknell at TCU, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 102, UALR 94, OT

Villanova 81, UConn 58

Boston College 65, DePaul 62

Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74

St. John’s 104, Sacred Heart 82

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 83, Delaware St. 69

Rider 74, N. Colorado 67

UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65

Montana 85, S. Dakota St. 74

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 70, Alabama St. 69

NC State 98, SC-Upstate 71

Dayton 81, Presbyterian 69

Richmond 74, High Point 59

Winthrop 79, S. Illinois 71

Hampton 89, Howard 82

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 84, Grambling St. 53

Iowa 110, Savannah St. 64

Rutgers 68, Columbia 65, OT

Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Ohio St. 80, UCLA 66

Michigan 71, Air Force 50

Seton Hall 78, Maryland 74

Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64

Missouri 79, Illinois 63

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

CS Northridge 85, SIU-Edwardsville 79

UC Riverside 60, Loyola Marymount 53

Long Beach St. 64, Colorado St. 61

UC Santa Barbara 84, Idaho St. 65

UNLV 73, Hawaii 59

Arizona 70, UC Davis 68

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Rider, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

