NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Maine 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

Monday’s Games

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Fordham at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Temple 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Memphis 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Houston, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

Monday’s Games

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 NC State 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Syracuse 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Clemson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Miami 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

Monday’s Games

Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

Florida St. 83, Troy 67

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 6:45 p.m.

Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Miami at Penn, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 NJIT 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 8 .111 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Monday’s Games

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

Monday’s Games

Iowa St. 81, N. Dakota St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Kansas, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Florida, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Xavier 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

Monday’s Games

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Campbell at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

High Point at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Nebraska 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Maryland 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Indiana 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Northwestern 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Purdue 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Penn St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Illinois 0 1 .000 2 6 .250 Iowa 0 2 .000 6 2 .750 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

