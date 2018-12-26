Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 26, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Kent St., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
NC State 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at NC State, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 83, Indiana St. 69

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

___

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

