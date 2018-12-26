NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Kent St., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 NC State 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at NC State, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 83, Indiana St. 69

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

___

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.