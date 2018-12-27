NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Albany (NY) at Kent St., 7 p.m.
UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.
Marist at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Stony Brook at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Memphis, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
American U. at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at NC State, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
Coppin St. at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
North Florida at Auburn, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.
Liberty at UCLA, 6 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Baylor, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
UMKC at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Howard at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Butler at Florida, 4 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Prairie View at Winthrop, 12 p.m.
High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Hampton at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.
Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at W. Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
UC Riverside at Air Force, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Siena, 2 p.m.
Portland at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.