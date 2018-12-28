NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

Friday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Marist at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 12 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Friday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Memphis, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rider at VCU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

UMass at Georgia, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 NC State 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at NC State, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Liberty at UCLA, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Texas 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Baylor, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

Thursday’s Games

Creighton 89, UMKC 53

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Butler at Florida, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Winthrop, 12 p.m.

High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Hampton at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.

Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at W. Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Siena, 2 p.m.

Portland at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

