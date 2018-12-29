Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 29, 2018 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Marist at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
South Florida 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Memphis, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rider at VCU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

UMass at Georgia, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64

Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Houston, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Liberty at UCLA, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46

Texas 76, Texas-Arlington 56

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Baylor, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Butler 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

___

Friday’s Games

Marquette 84, Southern U. 41

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Butler at Florida, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Radford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Winthrop, 12 p.m.

High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Hampton at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Miami, 4 p.m.

Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Nebraska 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 2 .833
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Penn St. 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

UMBC at Penn St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Maine at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at W. Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60

Loyola Marymount 77, UC Davis 59

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Siena, 2 p.m.

Portland at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

