NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

Hartford 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 100, Sacred Heart 91, OT

Rutgers 70, Maine 55

Stony Brook 73, N. Iowa 63

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65

Houston 80, NJIT 59

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47

Saint Joseph’s 59, Wagner 57

George Washington 71, American U. 67, OT

Dayton 94, Georgia Southern 90

Richmond 91, South Alabama 82

Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58

Sunday’s Games

Rider at VCU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

UMass at Georgia, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56

Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47

Kentucky 71, Louisville 58

Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69

Pittsburgh 68, Colgate 54

Miami 73, Campbell 62

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 87, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Houston 80, NJIT 59

Auburn 95, North Florida 49

Liberty 73, UCLA 58

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 87, E. Michigan 63

Oklahoma St. 69, Texas A&M-CC 59

Baylor 84, New Orleans 44

Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 St. John’s 0 1 .000 12 1 .923 DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 102, Howard 67

Xavier 74, DePaul 65

Florida 77, Butler 43

Seton Hall 76, St. John’s 74

Monday, Dec. 31

Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 S. Utah 0 1 .000 5 5 .500 Idaho 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 N. Arizona 0 1 .000 2 9 .182 E. Washington 0 1 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 86, N. Arizona 73

Montana St. 92, S. Utah 62

Weber St. 84, E. Washington 72

Idaho St. 72, Idaho 55

N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 65

Monday, Dec. 31

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

Longwood 110, The Citadel 94

St. Peter’s 83, Hampton 80, OT

Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 73, Campbell 62

Maryland 78, Radford 64

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846 Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

Michigan St. 88, N. Illinois 60

Rutgers 70, Maine 55

FAU 73, Illinois 71, OT

Purdue 73, Belmont 62

W. Kentucky 83, Wisconsin 76

Maryland 78, Radford 64

Iowa 72, Bryant 67

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Siena 75, Cal Poly 54

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Portland 64

UC Santa Barbara 73, San Francisco 71

CS Northridge 94, Morgan St. 86

Pacific 84, UC Irvine 75, OT

Stanford 93, Long Beach St. 86

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

UC Riverside at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.

