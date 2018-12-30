Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 30, 2018 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

Hartford 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 100, Sacred Heart 91, OT

Rutgers 70, Maine 55

Stony Brook 73, N. Iowa 63

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65

Houston 80, NJIT 59

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47

Saint Joseph’s 59, Wagner 57

George Washington 71, American U. 67, OT

Dayton 94, Georgia Southern 90

Richmond 91, South Alabama 82

Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58

Sunday’s Games

Rider at VCU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

UMass at Georgia, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56

Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47

Kentucky 71, Louisville 58

Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69

Pittsburgh 68, Colgate 54

Miami 73, Campbell 62

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 87, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Houston 80, NJIT 59

Auburn 95, North Florida 49

Liberty 73, UCLA 58

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 87, E. Michigan 63

Oklahoma St. 69, Texas A&M-CC 59

Baylor 84, New Orleans 44

Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
St. John’s 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 102, Howard 67

Xavier 74, DePaul 65

Florida 77, Butler 43

Seton Hall 76, St. John’s 74

Monday, Dec. 31

Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
S. Utah 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 2 9 .182
E. Washington 0 1 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 86, N. Arizona 73

Montana St. 92, S. Utah 62

Weber St. 84, E. Washington 72

Idaho St. 72, Idaho 55

N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 65

Monday, Dec. 31

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

Longwood 110, The Citadel 94

St. Peter’s 83, Hampton 80, OT

Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 73, Campbell 62

Maryland 78, Radford 64

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846
Northwestern 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 82, High Point 64

Penn St. 74, UMBC 52

Michigan St. 88, N. Illinois 60

Rutgers 70, Maine 55

FAU 73, Illinois 71, OT

Purdue 73, Belmont 62

W. Kentucky 83, Wisconsin 76

Maryland 78, Radford 64

Iowa 72, Bryant 67

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Siena 75, Cal Poly 54

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Portland 64

UC Santa Barbara 73, San Francisco 71

CS Northridge 94, Morgan St. 86

Pacific 84, UC Irvine 75, OT

Stanford 93, Long Beach St. 86

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

UC Riverside at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.

