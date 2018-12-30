NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Penn St. 74, UMBC 52
Hartford 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 100, Sacred Heart 91, OT
Rutgers 70, Maine 55
Stony Brook 73, N. Iowa 63
Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
South Florida 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Memphis 96, Florida A&M 65
Houston 80, NJIT 59
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
North Carolina 82, Davidson 60
Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47
Saint Joseph’s 59, Wagner 57
George Washington 71, American U. 67, OT
Dayton 94, Georgia Southern 90
Richmond 91, South Alabama 82
Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58
Rider at VCU, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
UMass at Georgia, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
North Carolina 82, Davidson 60
Notre Dame 63, Coppin St. 56
Syracuse 81, St. Bonaventure 47
Kentucky 71, Louisville 58
Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69
Pittsburgh 68, Colgate 54
Miami 73, Campbell 62
Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Mississippi 87, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Houston 80, NJIT 59
Auburn 95, North Florida 49
Liberty 73, UCLA 58
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Clemson, 3 p.m.
NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Kansas 87, E. Michigan 63
Oklahoma St. 69, Texas A&M-CC 59
Baylor 84, New Orleans 44
Kansas St. 59, George Mason 58
Lehigh at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
___
Georgetown 102, Howard 67
Xavier 74, DePaul 65
Florida 77, Butler 43
Seton Hall 76, St. John’s 74
Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Montana 86, N. Arizona 73
Montana St. 92, S. Utah 62
Weber St. 84, E. Washington 72
Idaho St. 72, Idaho 55
N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 65
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Winthrop 76, Prairie View 62
Ohio St. 82, High Point 64
Longwood 110, The Citadel 94
St. Peter’s 83, Hampton 80, OT
Gardner-Webb 73, Wake Forest 69
Miami 73, Campbell 62
Maryland 78, Radford 64
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Ohio St. 82, High Point 64
Penn St. 74, UMBC 52
Michigan St. 88, N. Illinois 60
Rutgers 70, Maine 55
FAU 73, Illinois 71, OT
Purdue 73, Belmont 62
W. Kentucky 83, Wisconsin 76
Maryland 78, Radford 64
Iowa 72, Bryant 67
Binghamton at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Northwestern, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Siena 75, Cal Poly 54
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Portland 64
UC Santa Barbara 73, San Francisco 71
CS Northridge 94, Morgan St. 86
Pacific 84, UC Irvine 75, OT
Stanford 93, Long Beach St. 86
Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63
UC Riverside at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.
