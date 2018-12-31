Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 31, 2018 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU 90, Rider 79

Saint Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55

Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60

Georgia 91, UMass 72

LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
St. John’s 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Monday, Dec. 31

Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Montana St. 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
S. Utah 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 2 9 .182
E. Washington 0 1 .000 2 10 .167

___

Monday, Dec. 31

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

Monday, Dec. 31

UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846
Northwestern 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary’s 53

Northwestern 75, Columbia 54

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64

Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55

Tuesday, Jan. 1

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports News

The Associated Press

