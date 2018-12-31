NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UMBC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Niagara, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU 90, Rider 79

Saint Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55

Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60

Georgia 91, UMass 72

LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Monday, Dec. 31

Hartford at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Monday, Dec. 31

NJIT at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Providence 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 St. John’s 0 1 .000 12 1 .923 DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Monday, Dec. 31

Creighton at Providence, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Montana St. 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 S. Utah 0 1 .000 5 5 .500 Idaho 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 N. Arizona 0 1 .000 2 9 .182 E. Washington 0 1 .000 2 10 .167

___

Monday, Dec. 31

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

Monday, Dec. 31

UNC-Asheville at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846 Northwestern 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary’s 53

Northwestern 75, Columbia 54

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64

Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55

Tuesday, Jan. 1

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.

