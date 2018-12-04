Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 4, 2018 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Maine 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Fordham at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Temple 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Houston, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Vermont 72, George Mason 67

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Maine, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Syracuse 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70

Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45

Florida St. 83, Troy 67

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 6:45 p.m.

Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Miami at Penn, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
NJIT 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa St. 81, N. Dakota St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Kansas, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Florida, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Georgetown 88, Liberty 78

DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Campbell at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

High Point at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Nebraska 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Maryland 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Indiana 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Northwestern 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Penn St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Illinois 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Iowa 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625

___

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68

Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge 90, Pepperdine 83

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

