NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57
Boston U. 79, Mass.-Lowell 60
Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT
Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Cincinnati 78, N. Kentucky 65
Houston 79, Lamar 56
Memphis 88, S. Dakota St. 80
Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Davidson 99, Winthrop 81
Dayton 98, Detroit 59
Bucknell 92, La Salle 79
Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT
Holy Cross 82, UMass 78
Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.
VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Syracuse 72, Northeastern 49
Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80
Penn 89, Miami 75
Clemson 65, St. Peter’s 60
Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT
VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88
NJIT 77, Army 72
UAB 73, North Alabama 67
Belmont 76, Lipscomb 74
W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80
Kansas 72, Wofford 47
Florida 66, West Virginia 56
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57
Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT
Marquette 76, UTEP 69
Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.
Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Davidson 99, Winthrop 81
Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88
James Madison 73, Radford 66
Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41
Abilene Christian 83, Campbell 68
High Point 55, Valparaiso 53
Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nebraska
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Indiana 64, Penn St. 62
Michigan 62, Northwestern 60
Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.