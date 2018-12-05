NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57

Boston U. 79, Mass.-Lowell 60

Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Temple 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 78, N. Kentucky 65

Houston 79, Lamar 56

Memphis 88, S. Dakota St. 80

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 99, Winthrop 81

Dayton 98, Detroit 59

Bucknell 92, La Salle 79

Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT

Holy Cross 82, UMass 78

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 NC State 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 72, Northeastern 49

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80

Penn 89, Miami 75

Clemson 65, St. Peter’s 60

Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 8 .111 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88

NJIT 77, Army 72

UAB 73, North Alabama 67

Belmont 76, Lipscomb 74

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80

Kansas 72, Wofford 47

Florida 66, West Virginia 56

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Xavier 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57

Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT

Marquette 76, UTEP 69

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 99, Winthrop 81

Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88

James Madison 73, Radford 66

Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41

Abilene Christian 83, Campbell 68

High Point 55, Valparaiso 53

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Nebraska 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Maryland 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Purdue 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Illinois 0 1 .000 2 6 .250 Iowa 0 2 .000 6 2 .750 Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625 Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 64, Penn St. 62

Michigan 62, Northwestern 60

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

