NCAA Basketball

December 5, 2018 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57

Boston U. 79, Mass.-Lowell 60

Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Temple 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 78, N. Kentucky 65

Houston 79, Lamar 56

Memphis 88, S. Dakota St. 80

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at UConn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 99, Winthrop 81

Dayton 98, Detroit 59

Bucknell 92, La Salle 79

Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT

Holy Cross 82, UMass 78

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Princeton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 72, Northeastern 49

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80

Penn 89, Miami 75

Clemson 65, St. Peter’s 60

Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Louisville, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88

NJIT 77, Army 72

UAB 73, North Alabama 67

Belmont 76, Lipscomb 74

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80

Kansas 72, Wofford 47

Florida 66, West Virginia 56

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

VCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57

Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT

Marquette 76, UTEP 69

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Butler, 7 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 99, Winthrop 81

Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88

James Madison 73, Radford 66

Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41

Abilene Christian 83, Campbell 68

High Point 55, Valparaiso 53

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Nebraska 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Maryland 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Illinois 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Iowa 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 64, Penn St. 62

Michigan 62, Northwestern 60

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

