NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Stony Brook 69, Manhattan 62
Morgan St. 74, Binghamton 68
Duke 84, Hartford 54
UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
UConn 90, Lafayette 63
Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71
Tulane 87, UT Martin 74
Villanova 69, Temple 59
TCU 67, SMU 59
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
George Washington 68, Towson 64
Duquesne 93, Marshall 82
Richmond 82, Coppin St. 47
St. Bonaventure 82, Siena 40
Saint Joseph’s 92, Princeton 82
VCU 54, Texas 53
S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 56
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Virginia Tech 89, VMI 68
Louisville 86, Cent. Arkansas 41
NC State 100, W. Carolina 67
Duke 84, Hartford 54
North Carolina 97, UNC-Wilmington 69
Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Stetson 68, W. Illinois 64
Florida Gulf Coast 96, Oral Roberts 76
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Texas Tech 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
VCU 54, Texas 53
Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71
TCU 67, SMU 59
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
St. John’s 85, Mount St. Mary’s 71
Xavier 82, Ohio 61
Butler 70, Brown 55
Villanova 69, Temple 59
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Washington St. 90, Idaho 70
Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71
Fresno St. 71, Weber St. 52
Portland St. 87, Portland 78
Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Coastal Carolina 75, Hampton 66
E. Kentucky 79, SC-Upstate 77
Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Ohio St. 77, Illinois 67
Minnesota 85, Nebraska 78
Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.
South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.
UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
N. Illinois 71, UC Davis 62
UC Irvine 69, California Baptist 66
Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71
Loyola Marymount 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 49
Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
