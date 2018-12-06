Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 6, 2018 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 69, Manhattan 62

Morgan St. 74, Binghamton 68

Duke 84, Hartford 54

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UConn 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 90, Lafayette 63

Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71

Tulane 87, UT Martin 74

Villanova 69, Temple 59

TCU 67, SMU 59

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 68, Towson 64

Duquesne 93, Marshall 82

Richmond 82, Coppin St. 47

St. Bonaventure 82, Siena 40

Saint Joseph’s 92, Princeton 82

VCU 54, Texas 53

S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 56

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 89, VMI 68

Louisville 86, Cent. Arkansas 41

NC State 100, W. Carolina 67

Duke 84, Hartford 54

North Carolina 97, UNC-Wilmington 69

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson 68, W. Illinois 64

Florida Gulf Coast 96, Oral Roberts 76

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

VCU 54, Texas 53

Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71

TCU 67, SMU 59

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 85, Mount St. Mary’s 71

Xavier 82, Ohio 61

Butler 70, Brown 55

Villanova 69, Temple 59

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. 90, Idaho 70

Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71

Fresno St. 71, Weber St. 52

Portland St. 87, Portland 78

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 75, Hampton 66

E. Kentucky 79, SC-Upstate 77

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Maryland 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Purdue 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Iowa 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 77, Illinois 67

Minnesota 85, Nebraska 78

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.

South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.

UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 71, UC Davis 62

UC Irvine 69, California Baptist 66

Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71

Loyola Marymount 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 49

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

