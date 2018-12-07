NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Niagara, 12:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UConn 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Friday’s Games

TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Maryland 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625 Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Purdue 62, Maryland 60

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.

South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.

UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at San Diego, 4 p.m.

