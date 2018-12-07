Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 7, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Niagara, 12:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UConn 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Friday’s Games

TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Friday’s Games

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Maryland 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667
Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Purdue 62, Maryland 60

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.

South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.

UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at San Diego, 4 p.m.

