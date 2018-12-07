NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Niagara, 12:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
South Florida at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
SC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Navy at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
TCU at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Princeton at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Purdue 62, Maryland 60
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.
South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.
UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71
Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 4 p.m.
