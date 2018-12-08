NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Maine 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Niagara, 12:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UConn 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 SMU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 79, Providence 78

George Mason 66, James Madison 53

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 NC State 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Boston College 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Miami 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

TCU 96, Southern Cal 61

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 79, Providence 78

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Montana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.

Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Indiana 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Maryland 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 0 2 .000 6 3 .667 Rutgers 0 2 .000 5 3 .625 Penn St. 0 2 .000 4 4 .500 Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.

South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.

UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Long Beach St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

