NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
UMBC at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Maine at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Brown, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 2:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Niagara, 12:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Grambling St. at UCF, 1 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
South Florida at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
UMass 79, Providence 78
George Mason 66, James Madison 53
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Dayton at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Yale at Duke, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
UConn at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
SC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
VCU at Virginia, 1:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Navy at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
TCU 96, Southern Cal 61
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Kansas, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
UMass 79, Providence 78
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Princeton at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66
Utah St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.
Radford at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Michigan St. at Florida, 12 p.m.
South Carolina at Michigan, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
Colgate at Penn St., 2 p.m.
UNLV at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Texas, 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Long Beach St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Montana at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
