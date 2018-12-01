Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 1, 2018 3:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Maine 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77

N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60

Vermont 70, Towson 64

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Bryant, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at St. Peter’s, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UConn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UCF 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81

South Florida 73, Colgate 63

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 4:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at UConn, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at SMU, 3 p.m.

UCF at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58

Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Princeton, 4 p.m.

George Mason at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Butler at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 5 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Davidson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
NC State 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Miami 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

CCSU at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at NC State, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Yale at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Niagara at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Troy at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Liberty 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

North Florida at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at Florida Gulf Coast, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Radford 62, Texas 59

TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62

Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Baylor at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

N. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Butler 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Providence 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Xavier, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Gonzaga at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Butler at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Montana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Radford 62, Texas 59

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at High Point, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Savannah St. at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

VMI at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Nebraska 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Northwestern 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Iowa 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 1 .000 5 2 .714

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67

Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66

Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Iowa at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 3 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Utah St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize