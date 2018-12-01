NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77
N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60
Vermont 70, Towson 64
New Hampshire at Bryant, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Maine at St. Peter’s, 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81
South Florida 73, Colgate 63
Texas Tech at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tulane, 4:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Houston, 9 p.m.
Arizona at UConn, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at SMU, 3 p.m.
UCF at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
Villanova at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Princeton, 4 p.m.
George Mason at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Butler at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 5 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Davidson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
St. John’s at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
CCSU at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
Vanderbilt at NC State, 5 p.m.
Stetson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Yale at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Niagara at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Troy at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
North Florida at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
SC State at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Florida Gulf Coast, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Kansas St. at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Stanford at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Baylor at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Oakland at Xavier, 12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Gonzaga at Creighton, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Butler at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Idaho at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Radford 62, Texas 59
E. Kentucky at High Point, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Savannah St. at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
VMI at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
___
Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Northwestern at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 5 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 3 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington, 8 p.m.
