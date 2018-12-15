NCAA College Football Division II Champions

2018 — Valdosta State

2017 — Texas A&M-Commerce

2016 — Northwest Missouri State

2015 — Northwest Missouri State

2014 — Colorado State-Pueblo

2013 — Northwest Missouri State

2012 — Valdosta State

2011 — Pittsburg State

2010 — Minnesota-Duluth

2009 — Northwest Missouri State

2008 — Minnesota Duluth

2007 — Valdosta State

2006 — Grand Valley State

2005 — Grand Valley State

2004 — Valdosta State

2003 — Grand Valley State

2002 — Grand Valley State

2001 — North Dakota

2000 — Delta State

1999 — Northwest Missouri State

1998 — Northwest Missouri State

1997 — Northern Colorado

1996 — Northern Colorado

1995 — North Alabama

1994 — North Alabama

1993 — North Alabama

1992 — Jacksonville State

1991 — Pittsburg State

1990 — North Dakota State

1989 — x-Mississippi College

1988 — North Dakota State

1987 — Troy

1986 — North Dakota State

1985 — North Dakota State

1984 — Troy

1983 — North Dakota State

1982 — Texas State

1981 — Texas State

1980 — Cal Poly

1979 — Delaware

1978 — Eastern Illinois

1977 — Lehigh

1976 — Montana State

1975 — Northern Michigan

1974 — Central Michigan

1973 — Louisiana Tech

___

x-Mississippi College’s participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee.

