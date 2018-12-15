Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA College Football Division II Champions

December 15, 2018 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

2018 — Valdosta State

2017 — Texas A&M-Commerce

2016 — Northwest Missouri State

2015 — Northwest Missouri State

Advertisement

2014 — Colorado State-Pueblo

2013 — Northwest Missouri State

2012 — Valdosta State

2011 — Pittsburg State

2010 — Minnesota-Duluth

2009 — Northwest Missouri State

2008 — Minnesota Duluth

2007 — Valdosta State

2006 — Grand Valley State

2005 — Grand Valley State

2004 — Valdosta State

2003 — Grand Valley State

2002 — Grand Valley State

2001 — North Dakota

2000 — Delta State

1999 — Northwest Missouri State

1998 — Northwest Missouri State

1997 — Northern Colorado

1996 — Northern Colorado

1995 — North Alabama

1994 — North Alabama

1993 — North Alabama

1992 — Jacksonville State

1991 — Pittsburg State

1990 — North Dakota State

1989 — x-Mississippi College

1988 — North Dakota State

1987 — Troy

1986 — North Dakota State

1985 — North Dakota State

1984 — Troy

1983 — North Dakota State

1982 — Texas State

1981 — Texas State

1980 — Cal Poly

1979 — Delaware

1978 — Eastern Illinois

1977 — Lehigh

1976 — Montana State

1975 — Northern Michigan

1974 — Central Michigan

1973 — Louisiana Tech

___

x-Mississippi College’s participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress