NCAA College Football Division II Champions

2018 — Valdosta State
2017 — Texas A&M-Commerce
2016 — Northwest Missouri State
2015 — Northwest Missouri State
2014 — Colorado State-Pueblo
2013 — Northwest Missouri State
2012 — Valdosta State
2011 — Pittsburg State
2010 — Minnesota-Duluth
2009 — Northwest Missouri State
2008 — Minnesota Duluth
2007 — Valdosta State
2006 — Grand Valley State
2005 — Grand Valley State
2004 — Valdosta State
2003 — Grand Valley State
2002 — Grand Valley State
2001 — North Dakota
2000 — Delta State
1999 — Northwest Missouri State
1998 — Northwest Missouri State
1997 — Northern Colorado
1996 — Northern Colorado
1995 — North Alabama
1994 — North Alabama
1993 — North Alabama
1992 — Jacksonville State
1991 — Pittsburg State
1990 — North Dakota State
1989 — x-Mississippi College
1988 — North Dakota State
1987 — Troy
1986 — North Dakota State
1985 — North Dakota State
1984 — Troy
1983 — North Dakota State
1982 — Texas State
1981 — Texas State
1980 — Cal Poly
1979 — Delaware
1978 — Eastern Illinois
1977 — Lehigh
1976 — Montana State
1975 — Northern Michigan
1974 — Central Michigan
1973 — Louisiana Tech
___
x-Mississippi College’s participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.