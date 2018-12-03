NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UMass (26) 12-1-0 964 3 2. St. Cloud State (22) 11-1-2 959 1 3. Minnesota State (1) 12-2-0 880 4 4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 10-3-1 876 2 5. Notre Dame 10-4-1 733 8 6. Denver 7-3-2 714 7 7. Ohio State 9-4-3 713 5 8. Quinnipiac 13-2-0 687 9 9. Penn State 10-4-1 565 6 10. Providence 8-4-3 548 10 11. Union 8-3-2 499 11 12. Bowling Green 10-3-2 467 12 13. Northeastern 9-3-1 459 13 14. North Dakota 8-6-1 322 15 15. Michigan 6-6-3 178 14 16. Clarkson 8-5-0 169 17 17. Miami 9-6-3 168 — 18. Cornell 6-5-0 162 16 19. Arizona State 10-6-0 146 18 20. Michigan Tech 8-5-1 103 —

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 88, Yale 45, Minnesota 17, Lake Superior 11, Princeton 9, Air Force 6, Harvard 3, Colorado College 2, American International 2, Dartmouth 2, Boston College 2, Wisconsin 1.

