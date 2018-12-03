NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UMass (26)
|12-1-0
|964
|3
|2. St. Cloud State (22)
|11-1-2
|959
|1
|3. Minnesota State (1)
|12-2-0
|880
|4
|4. Minnesota Duluth (1)
|10-3-1
|876
|2
|5. Notre Dame
|10-4-1
|733
|8
|6. Denver
|7-3-2
|714
|7
|7. Ohio State
|9-4-3
|713
|5
|8. Quinnipiac
|13-2-0
|687
|9
|9. Penn State
|10-4-1
|565
|6
|10. Providence
|8-4-3
|548
|10
|11. Union
|8-3-2
|499
|11
|12. Bowling Green
|10-3-2
|467
|12
|13. Northeastern
|9-3-1
|459
|13
|14. North Dakota
|8-6-1
|322
|15
|15. Michigan
|6-6-3
|178
|14
|16. Clarkson
|8-5-0
|169
|17
|17. Miami
|9-6-3
|168
|—
|18. Cornell
|6-5-0
|162
|16
|19. Arizona State
|10-6-0
|146
|18
|20. Michigan Tech
|8-5-1
|103
|—
Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 88, Yale 45, Minnesota 17, Lake Superior 11, Princeton 9, Air Force 6, Harvard 3, Colorado College 2, American International 2, Dartmouth 2, Boston College 2, Wisconsin 1.
