The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

December 3, 2018 1:15 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UMass (26) 12-1-0 964 3
2. St. Cloud State (22) 11-1-2 959 1
3. Minnesota State (1) 12-2-0 880 4
4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 10-3-1 876 2
5. Notre Dame 10-4-1 733 8
6. Denver 7-3-2 714 7
7. Ohio State 9-4-3 713 5
8. Quinnipiac 13-2-0 687 9
9. Penn State 10-4-1 565 6
10. Providence 8-4-3 548 10
11. Union 8-3-2 499 11
12. Bowling Green 10-3-2 467 12
13. Northeastern 9-3-1 459 13
14. North Dakota 8-6-1 322 15
15. Michigan 6-6-3 178 14
16. Clarkson 8-5-0 169 17
17. Miami 9-6-3 168
18. Cornell 6-5-0 162 16
19. Arizona State 10-6-0 146 18
20. Michigan Tech 8-5-1 103

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 88, Yale 45, Minnesota 17, Lake Superior 11, Princeton 9, Air Force 6, Harvard 3, Colorado College 2, American International 2, Dartmouth 2, Boston College 2, Wisconsin 1.

