NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Hillsdale 40, Kutztown 26
Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14
New Haven 35, West Chester 28
Wingate 41, West Georgia 31
Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays State 27
Ferris State 21, Harding 19
Northwest Missouri State 42, Grand Valley State 17
Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35
Lenoir-Rhyne 43, Florida Tech 21
Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0
Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minnesota Duluth 17
Colorado State-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20
Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14
Valdosta State 66, Bowie State 16
Ferris State 27, Northwest Missouri State 21
Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7
Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17
Minnesota-Mankato 24, Colorado State-Pueblo 10
Tarleton State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Notre Dame (Ohio) 21, Slippery Rock 17
Minnesota State-Mankato 13, Tarleton State 10
Valdosta State 61, Lenoir-Rhyne 21
Ferris State 37, Ouachita Baptist 14
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
Notre Dame (Ohio) (13-0) vs. Ferris State (14-0), TBA
Minnesota State-Mankato (13-0) vs. Valdosta State (12-0), TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 15
|At McKinney, Texas
TBD, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.