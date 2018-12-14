Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

December 14, 2018 2:08 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Hillsdale 40, Kutztown 26

Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14

New Haven 35, West Chester 28

Wingate 41, West Georgia 31

Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays State 27

Ferris State 21, Harding 19

Northwest Missouri State 42, Grand Valley State 17

Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35

Lenoir-Rhyne 43, Florida Tech 21

Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0

Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minnesota Duluth 17

Colorado State-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14

Valdosta State 66, Bowie State 16

Ferris State 27, Northwest Missouri State 21

Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17

Minnesota-Mankato 24, Colorado State-Pueblo 10

Tarleton State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

Notre Dame (Ohio) 21, Slippery Rock 17

Minnesota State-Mankato 13, Tarleton State 10

Valdosta State 61, Lenoir-Rhyne 21

Ferris State 37, Ouachita Baptist 14

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 8

Valdosta State 30, Notre Dame (Ohio) 24

Ferris State 42, Minnesota State-Mankato 25

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 15
At McKinney, Texas

Valdosta State (13-0) vs. Ferris State (15-0), 4 p.m.

